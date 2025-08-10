Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Tech And Make In India Behind Operation Sindoor’s Success: PM Modi

PM Modi credited the Make in India initiative for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying it reflected the strength of India's indigenous defence capabilities.

PM narendra modi in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian technology and Make in India were behind the success of Operation Sindoor, which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.

He said the world, for the first time, saw the new face of India during Operation Sindoor when it demonstrated its ability to destroy the terror hubs deep inside Pakistan.

"The world has seen for the first time India’s new face during Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours," Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of the Metro Phase-3 project.

"Our technology and the strength of Make in India are behind the success of Operation Sindoor," he said. Bengaluru and its youth had a major role in Operation Sindoor, he added.

Also read

  1. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express To Boost Religious Tourism To Twin Sites
  2. PM Modi To Inaugurate Newly-Constructed Flats For MPs In New Delhi
  3. PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express Trains, Inaugurates Metro Yellow Line In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Indian technology and Make in India were behind the success of Operation Sindoor, which brought Pakistan to its knees in a few hours.

He said the world, for the first time, saw the new face of India during Operation Sindoor when it demonstrated its ability to destroy the terror hubs deep inside Pakistan.

"The world has seen for the first time India’s new face during Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours," Modi said at the foundation laying ceremony of the Metro Phase-3 project.

"Our technology and the strength of Make in India are behind the success of Operation Sindoor," he said. Bengaluru and its youth had a major role in Operation Sindoor, he added.

Also read

  1. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express To Boost Religious Tourism To Twin Sites
  2. PM Modi To Inaugurate Newly-Constructed Flats For MPs In New Delhi
  3. PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express Trains, Inaugurates Metro Yellow Line In Bengaluru

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODIOPERATION SINDOORPM MODI ON OPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.