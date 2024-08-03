ETV Bharat / bharat

Small Farmers Are The Backbone Of India’s Food Security: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3 said India’s various superfoods can play an important role in eliminating the crisis of global nutrition. India wants to share this basket of its superfoods with the world, the PM stated while speaking at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE).

The event was held at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex in Delhi. The PM said that India is the world’s largest producer of millets. "The world calls them superfood and we have given it the identity of ShreeAnna," he said.

Talking about food security, the PM pointed out the importance of agriculture claiming it to be the centre of our economic policy. "Around 90 per cent of our families have very little land, these small farmers are the backbone of India’s food security.

The same situation exists in many developing countries of Asia, hence, India’s model can be useful in many countries,” he further stated. There was a time when India’s food security was a matter of concern for the world, and now there is a time when India is engaged in providing solutions for global food and nutrition security, the PM asserted.