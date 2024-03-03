PM Modi, Ministers Discuss Vision Document 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Action Plan for Next 5 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Council of Ministers held a meeting on Sunday where they brainstormed on the vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and also held deliberations on a detailed action plan for the next five years, Government of India sources said.

During the meeting, a 100-day agenda for immediate steps were also worked upon for quick implementation after the formation of the new government in May 2024, sources further added.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation. "According to sources, it involved a whole-government approach involving all ministries & wide-ranging consultations with State governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and the mobilisation of youth to seek their ideas, suggestions and inputs.

More than 2700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions from more than 20 lakh youth were received, they added. Sources further mentioned that the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' has a comprehensive blueprint with a clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points. Its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, etc, they added.

The meeting holds significance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance has expressed confidence in retaining power at the Centre for a third term. The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.