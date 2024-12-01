ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Discusses Policing, Security Matters With DGPs, IGPs

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Saturday various subjects on policing and security with top police officers of the country here.

Around 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP are physically attending the 59th DGPs/IGPs conference being held here, while more than 200 others are participating in it virtually.

"Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various subjects on policing and security," Modi wrote on 'X'.

On Friday, the Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference would include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics.

Its deliberations include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law-and-order management, besides internal security threats.

"The prime minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised starting from yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables," the PMO said in a statement.

This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions to PM Modi on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country, it said.

Inaugurating the conference on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the security agencies should focus on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing.

Shah's statement bears significance as India's eastern neighbour Bangladesh has seen unrest following the ouster of its then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and an interim administration taking charge in August.

There have been reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, an issue New Delhi has raised strongly with Dhaka.