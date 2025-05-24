ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, Says No Goal 'Impossible' If Centre And States Work Together

This year's theme of the Governing Council meeting is ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’, with focus on states and thereby making India a developed nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers, chief ministers and administrators of various states and union territories, and other dignitaries during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers, chief ministers and administrators of various states and union territories, and other dignitaries during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025 (PMO)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Viksit Bharat (Developed India) was the goal of every Indian and if the Union government and states work together like Team India, "no goal is impossible".

The Prime Minister made the remarks as he chaired the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog at Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (PMO)

"Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," the PM said.

He stressed on the need to increase the speed of development. "If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (PMO)

He suggested states develop at least one tourist destination per State at par with global standards and provide all facilities and infrastructure. "One State: One Global Destination. It would also lead to the development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," the PM said.

"India is getting rapidly urbanized. We should work towards future-ready cities. Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers, chief ministers and administrators of various states and union territories, and other dignitaries during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union ministers, chief ministers and administrators of various states and union territories, and other dignitaries during the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 24, 2025 (PMO)

This year's theme of the Governing Council meeting is ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’, with a focus on states and thereby making India a developed nation. The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of Niti Aayog. It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

