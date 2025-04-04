PM Modi Calls Waqf Bill Passage A Watershed Moment For Socio-Economic Justice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament as a "watershed moment" that would give a voice to the marginalised in the Muslim community and boost transparency in the management of Waqf properties. The Waqf bill, which gives the government power in the door in regulating Waqf properties, was passed by both Houses after marathon debates stretching well past midnight over two days.

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi, who is on a visit to Thailand for the BIMSTEC Summit, wrote on X.

The Waqf bill is the second major change that the BJP has pushed to implement in the Muslim community after making the practice of triple talaq illegal in 2019. The Prime Minister's remarks were in tune with the BJP's pitch that the Waqf bill was a reform measure aimed at helping the poor among the Muslims, who, the party claimed, had no say in the affairs of the community.

PM Modi underscored that the Waqf system had been synonymous with lack of transparency for decades, harming the interests of poor Muslims, women and Pasmanda Muslims.

"For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with a lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislation passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights," he said.

The Prime Minister said the bill, which now requires the President's assent to become a law, would usher in an era that would be more modern and "sensitive to social justice".

"We remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India," he said. According to the bill, a maximum of four non-Muslim members, including two women members, must be there in the Waqf Council. Moreover, senior officers above the rank of district collectors will now have the final say if a property is waqf or belongs to the government.