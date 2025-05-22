ETV Bharat / bharat

Those Out To Erase 'Sindoor' Were Reduced To Dust, Asserts PM Modi

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it took only 22 minutes for India to destroy nine terror hideouts and this was his government's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi said, "When sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see. Our government gave a free hand to all three armed forces and together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees."

"In response to attack on April 22, we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes. Those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust," added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also spoke on the development done by his government since 2014. "In order to make India developed, huge effort going on to build modern infrastructure in country. Today, India modernising its train network and Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat trains reflect new speed and progress," PM Modi said.

"India's roads, trains, stations and airports should be modern and work has been done at unprecedented pace in last 11 years for this," PM Modi said.