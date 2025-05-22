Those Out To Erase 'Sindoor' Were Reduced To Dust, Asserts PM Modi

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it took only 22 minutes for India to destroy nine terror hideouts and this was his government's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi said, "When sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see. Our government gave a free hand to all three armed forces and together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees."
"In response to attack on April 22, we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes. Those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust," added the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also spoke on the development done by his government since 2014. "In order to make India developed, huge effort going on to build modern infrastructure in country. Today, India modernising its train network and Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat trains reflect new speed and progress," PM Modi said.
"India's roads, trains, stations and airports should be modern and work has been done at unprecedented pace in last 11 years for this," PM Modi said.
"We are modernising more than 1,300 stations and more than 100 of these Amrit Bharat stations are ready today," he added.
At least 26 people were killed in the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, following which India launched Operation Sindoor. The Indian Armed Forces destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Operation Sindoor.
Following the Operation, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan for a few days. However, the neighbours opted for a ceasefire following mediation by US President Donald Trump.
This was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal among others were present for the gathering.