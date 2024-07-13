PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony, Blesses Couple

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessing ceremony) of newlywed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Modi attending the ceremony signifies the high-profile nature of the event that has brought some of the most famous global personalities under one roof. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani tied the knot with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday. Saturday was another day of celebration in what already has been months-long gala to mark the lavish wedding.

Among those attending the 'Shubh Aashirwad' included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan who were seen engrossed in a conversation with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

In a video shared on X, Anant and Radhika were seen bowing in front of and touching PM Modi's feet, a gesture considered to be a way of giving respect to elders and seeking their blessings.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shahid Kapoor on Saturday dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds .

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala. According to videos doing social media rounds, the Kardashian sister duo once again opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra garments and jewellery for Saturday's event after relying on the celebrity favourite designer for Anant and Radhika's nuptials.

Kim was dressed in a stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree, Khloe looked resplendent in a rani pink lehenga choli. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewellery. Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor twinned in black. Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appearance with best friend and CEO of his Dharma Productions banner Apoorva Mehta. Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene, so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.