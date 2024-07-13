ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony, Blesses Couple

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 'blessing ceremony' of newlywed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot on Friday after months-long gala to mark the lavish wedding.

PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony, Blesses Couple
PM Modi Attends Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony, Blesses Couple (X@@bhansaligautam1)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessing ceremony) of newlywed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Modi attending the ceremony signifies the high-profile nature of the event that has brought some of the most famous global personalities under one roof. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani tied the knot with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday. Saturday was another day of celebration in what already has been months-long gala to mark the lavish wedding.

Among those attending the 'Shubh Aashirwad' included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan who were seen engrossed in a conversation with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

In a video shared on X, Anant and Radhika were seen bowing in front of and touching PM Modi's feet, a gesture considered to be a way of giving respect to elders and seeking their blessings.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shahid Kapoor on Saturday dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds .

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala. According to videos doing social media rounds, the Kardashian sister duo once again opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra garments and jewellery for Saturday's event after relying on the celebrity favourite designer for Anant and Radhika's nuptials.

Kim was dressed in a stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree, Khloe looked resplendent in a rani pink lehenga choli. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewellery. Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor twinned in black. Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appearance with best friend and CEO of his Dharma Productions banner Apoorva Mehta. Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene, so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessing ceremony) of newlywed Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Modi attending the ceremony signifies the high-profile nature of the event that has brought some of the most famous global personalities under one roof. Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani tied the knot with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday. Saturday was another day of celebration in what already has been months-long gala to mark the lavish wedding.

Among those attending the 'Shubh Aashirwad' included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan who were seen engrossed in a conversation with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

In a video shared on X, Anant and Radhika were seen bowing in front of and touching PM Modi's feet, a gesture considered to be a way of giving respect to elders and seeking their blessings.

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shahid Kapoor on Saturday dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds .

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala. According to videos doing social media rounds, the Kardashian sister duo once again opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra garments and jewellery for Saturday's event after relying on the celebrity favourite designer for Anant and Radhika's nuptials.

Kim was dressed in a stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree, Khloe looked resplendent in a rani pink lehenga choli. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewellery. Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor twinned in black. Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appearance with best friend and CEO of his Dharma Productions banner Apoorva Mehta. Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene, so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.

TAGGED:

SHUBH AASHIRWADANANT RADHIKA WEDDING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.