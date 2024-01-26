Loading...

On R-Day, Putin lauds Prime Minister Modi's 'strong leadership', India's independent foreign policy

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin yet again expressed his reverence for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he extended his greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia counts India as a trusted partner and West cannot play political games with India because of strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Russian President Vladmir Putin on Friday showered praise on Modi on the occasion of Republic Day. He added that India and Russia were making rapid strides towards strengthening their relations.

"Despite all pressure, India and PM Modi are following an independent foreign policy keeping in mind its own national interest," Putin said and added India and Russia are trusted partners and West cannot play political games with India because of strong leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his wishes to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day. PM Modi took to X to send his greetings, "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

  • देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!

    Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!

    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

On the other hand, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished its citizens on the special day. The post read, "Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of 75th #RepublicDay. On this auspicious day, let's take a moment to remember our great freedom fighters who made selfless sacrifices for the nation and reaffirm pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution."

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence. Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation. Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

