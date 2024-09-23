ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Afraid To Even Say 'Caste Census', Doesn't Want 'Bahujans' To Get Rights: Rahul

By PTI

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asserting that the PM was "afraid to even say the word 'caste census'.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of being "anti-Bahujan" and said no matter how many lies it spreads, "we will not let reservation be harmed".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid to even say the word 'caste census' and does not want the 'Bahujans' to get their rights. "No matter how many lies the anti-Bahujan BJP spreads - we will not let reservation be harmed," the former Congress chief said.

"We will not stop until a comprehensive caste census is done and every class gets its rights, share and justice by removing the 50% limit on reservation," he said. He asserted that the Congress will not stop till the information obtained from the census does not become the basis of future policies.

"Modi ji is afraid to even say 'caste census', he does not want the Bahujans to get their rights!" Gandhi said. "I repeat again - for me this is not a political issue, getting justice for the Bahujans is my life's mission," he asserted.

Gandhi also shared a video montage of his public speeches in various parts of the country in which he asserts that the Congress and the INDIA bloc want the 50 per cent cap on reservations to be removed.

