TMC Standing As Wall Between West Bengal And Development: PM Modi Stresses On Double-Engine Govt

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress-led government of standing as a wall between West Bengal and development saying, the only way to bring real 'parivartan' is by removing the party from power.

Giving a call against infiltration, the PM said any Indian citizen, who has entered illegally will be treated as per the Constitution's law and provisions. "For its own identity, TMC government has put the state at stake. Infiltration is encouraged here, fake documents prepared for infiltrators. In the politics of appeasement, TMC is crossing all limits. But BJP will not spare any conspiracy. Action will be taken as per the Constitution's law and provisions against anyone who has illegally entered," he said at a public rally in Durgapur, considered to be a BJP stronghold.

This is PM Mod's second visit to West Bengal in less than two months. His last visit was in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' on May 29 to Alipurduar in North Bengal. His visit comes three days ahead of TMC's Shahid Divas (Martyrs' Day) rally in Kolkata, where Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to set the tone for the Assembly elections, scheduled next year.

Urging people to vote for the BJP in West Bengal, PM Modi said, "We need a double-engine government so that every penny sent from Delhi is utilised for people. Here, either the TMC government stops Central funds or indulges in corruption, resulting which, funds do not reach the beneficiaries," he said.

Blaming the TMC government for dearth of investors and development in Bengal, PM Modi said, "TMC is standing as a wall against development. The day this wall collapses, Bengal will automatically witness the pace of development. It is only when TMC government goes from power, will the state witness actual development,"

Deliberating on how recently elected BJP-led governments of Assam, Odisha and Tripura have progressed, the PM said, BJP is seeking blessings from the people of West Bengal as the state will play a major role in making 'Viksit Bengal'. This state too will be among the most industrialised states of the country, he said.

"On behalf of BJP, I urge you to give BJP one chance. Choose a government that is honest, capable and strong. 'Viksit Bengal' is Modi's guarantee and BJP's 'sankalp'. We have to restore the lost glory of Bengal and for that we need new investment, but the TMC government will never allow this to happen," he said.

The PM also slammed the TMC government over alleged crimes against women, corruption and violence. We are pained and angered to see the atrocities against women, he said adding that the hospitals are also unsafe as government has been protecting the perpetrators, referring to the recent RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident. "Such crimes continue to happen in a land that has given Kadambini Ganguly, the first female doctor of India," he added.

"In state where Murshidabad like violence happens and police conduct a one-sided probe, there is no hope for justice. How can one expect investment in a place where police can't ensure safety to life and shop's security. Seeing the benefits that the state has, industrialists from across the world are eager to come here but seeing the syndicates, corruption and threats given by TMC goons, investors run away in fear," he alleged saying, the government's policies are such that a free hand is given to the leaders.

"This is the land of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, who set foundation of country's industrial policy and visionary leader Dr BC Roy. This state has given reformer like Rabindranath Tagore. It was once a state where people from across India came for jobs. Now, the situation has changed and youths forced to go to other states for small jobs. Not only do we lack new industry but existing ones are getting locked," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore in various sectors including oil and gas, power, road and railways. "Along with being the steel city, Durgapur is the hub of India's manpower and has played important role in India's development. These development projects will increase connectivity and strengthen Durgapur's identity and help in making India 'viksit'. We have to make Viksit Bharat by 2047," the PM said.

Speaking at this programme, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India was the 10th economy in the country when PM Modi became PM in 2014 and under his leadership, the country has become the fourth largest economu. "We will become the third largest economy very soon," Puri said.