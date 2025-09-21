Celebrate The New GST Reforms, Choose Swadeshi Products: PM Modi
PM Modi said that we are moving forward with the 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' mantra
Published : September 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Sunday.
"It was the result of the efforts of the Centre and states that the nation was able to get rid of a dozen taxes, and the 'one nation-one tax' dream came true, Modi said on the eve of Navaratri. He sent his greetings to the people of the country while urging them to shift to Made in India products.
"We don't even know whether the comb in our pocket is made in India or not. We all together must change this and choose products which are made out of the sweat of our sisters and brothers," said Modi. he added that the "mantra of Swadeshi gave strength to the freedom movement, Swadeshi will also strengthen our quest for prosperity."
Explaining the new GST reforms, Modi stated that there will primarily be only 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs. "This means that goods used in everyday life will become more affordable," he added.
The PM asserted that the reforms will accelerate India's growth story, ease of doing business, attract more investment, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development.
Modi stated that about 25 crore people came out of poverty under his regime, and they have become a new middle class. He claimed that the tax reforms would be beneficial to them.
Next generation GST reforms are being implemented from tomorrow, it is like a 'GST saving festival', said Modi.
"We are moving forward with the 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' mantra. It is clearly reflected in the next generation GST reforms," said the PM.
