ETV Bharat / bharat

Celebrate The New GST Reforms, Choose Swadeshi Products: PM Modi

In this screenshot from a video released on Sept. 21, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the new GST rate cuts will kick in. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: GST reforms will bring happiness to every family, will accelerate India's growth story, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Sunday.

"It was the result of the efforts of the Centre and states that the nation was able to get rid of a dozen taxes, and the 'one nation-one tax' dream came true, Modi said on the eve of Navaratri. He sent his greetings to the people of the country while urging them to shift to Made in India products.

"We don't even know whether the comb in our pocket is made in India or not. We all together must change this and choose products which are made out of the sweat of our sisters and brothers," said Modi. he added that the "mantra of Swadeshi gave strength to the freedom movement, Swadeshi will also strengthen our quest for prosperity."

Explaining the new GST reforms, Modi stated that there will primarily be only 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs. "This means that goods used in everyday life will become more affordable," he added.

The PM asserted that the reforms will accelerate India's growth story, ease of doing business, attract more investment, and ensure that every state becomes an equal partner in the race for development.