Jan 6 revisit: PM Modi to address crowd at birth spot of Ram Temple movement

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a major coincidence, will address the crowd from the same place where the Ram Temple movement started way back on December 6, 1992.

Coincidentally, PM Modi will address the crowd from the same place that gave birth to the Ramjanmabhoomi Movement in 1992. Modi will start his speech at 1 pm.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a major coincidence, will address the crowd from the same place where the Ram Temple movement started way back on December 6, 1992.

The stage is adjacent to the Ram Temple and one can't help but get nostalgic while looking back in time. It is the same spot fro where the demand for a Ram Temple in place of the Babri Masjid was initiated. PM Modi's meeting starts at 1 pm.

Among the guests who will be on stage at the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Shri Ram will be Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS head Mohan Bhagwat and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Apart from this, in the front row there will be several big personalities from all over the country who are associated with different fields.

Many stars including famous Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to South film superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi will be present. After some time from now, the ritual of consecration will begin inside the temple of Lord Shri Ram. For which Vedic teachers are starting preparations. This ritual will start with the arrival of the Prime Minister. The work of applying kajal to Lord Shri Ram has been completed.

