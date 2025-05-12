ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Address Nation Today Amid Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today amid Operation Sindoor. This will be PM Modi's first address to the public after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, which destroyed at least nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Since the Operation Sindoor was launched, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. However, the two neighbours decided for a ceasefire following mediation by US President Donald Trump.

Since Operation Sindoor was launched, the Prime Minister has been constantly meeting chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force along with the Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The meetings are also being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.