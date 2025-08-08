ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

According to a media statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, "President Putin briefed the Prime Minister (Modi) on the latest developments concerning Ukraine."

The Modi-Putin conversation comes amid the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian Oil. PM Modi also maintained India's position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the statement added.