PM Modi Speaks To Russian President Putin

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
According to a media statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, "President Putin briefed the Prime Minister (Modi) on the latest developments concerning Ukraine."
The Modi-Putin conversation comes amid the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian Oil. PM Modi also maintained India's position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," the statement added.
According to the statement, Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year (sic)."
PM Modi on Thursday received a phone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose country has also been at the receiving end of Trump's tariffs, and the two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.