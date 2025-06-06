ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Must Wake Up From His Sleep': Cong Slams Govt Over 'Rising' Economic Inequalities

Congress on Friday slammed the government over the alleged rise in the gap between the rich and the poor.

'PM Must Wake Up From His Sleep': Cong Slams Govt Over 'Rising' Economic Inequalities
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 6, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the government over the alleged rise in the gap between the rich and the poor and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "wake up from his sleep" otherwise the country would face terrible consequences.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X, which claimed that the number of super-rich is increasing rapidly. Citing the World Wealth Report 2025, the report said that 33,000 high net worth individuals -- HNIs -- were added in the country in 2024.

"Due to the capitalist policies of the Modi government, the gap between the rich and the poor is constantly increasing. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Due to rising unemployment and inflation in the country, 80 crore people have to be given government ration, while the number of 'super rich' has increased to 3.78 lakh, he said.

"The common people of the country are forced to survive by withdrawing their old savings from the bank or taking a loan due to reduced income and increased expenses. The common person is not seeing any opportunities for himself in the country, and so is looking for labour opportunities abroad as soon as the person gets a chance. At the same time, the rich are also insisting on increasing their assets abroad," he claimed.

"Modi ji, wake up from sleep, this is the double failure of your government, the terrible consequences of which the country will have to suffer in the coming years," Ramesh said.

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the government over the alleged rise in the gap between the rich and the poor and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must "wake up from his sleep" otherwise the country would face terrible consequences.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a media report on X, which claimed that the number of super-rich is increasing rapidly. Citing the World Wealth Report 2025, the report said that 33,000 high net worth individuals -- HNIs -- were added in the country in 2024.

"Due to the capitalist policies of the Modi government, the gap between the rich and the poor is constantly increasing. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Due to rising unemployment and inflation in the country, 80 crore people have to be given government ration, while the number of 'super rich' has increased to 3.78 lakh, he said.

"The common people of the country are forced to survive by withdrawing their old savings from the bank or taking a loan due to reduced income and increased expenses. The common person is not seeing any opportunities for himself in the country, and so is looking for labour opportunities abroad as soon as the person gets a chance. At the same time, the rich are also insisting on increasing their assets abroad," he claimed.

"Modi ji, wake up from sleep, this is the double failure of your government, the terrible consequences of which the country will have to suffer in the coming years," Ramesh said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESSPM MODIJAIRAM RAMESHCONGRESS SLAMSRISING UNEMPLOYMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.