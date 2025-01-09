ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration In Kashmir To 'Send Out Message Across Borders' Against Derailing Infra Projects

Srinagar: The much-awaited opening of the strategic Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir next week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aimed at “sending out the message across the borders” that none would be allowed to derail infrastructure projects in the region.

The tunnel’s camp site stormed by militants in October last year, killing seven workers including a local doctor from Budgam is to be opened for the public by the PM on January 13. The first attack on an infrastructure project, according to Police, executed by Lashkar-e-Toiba was aimed at derailing the project which would be a step towards providing all-weather connectivity with Ladakh region.

A view of Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Several government as well as project officials concede the presence of PM Modi at the tunnel is aimed at sending out a message to the perpetrators of the terror attack.

A senior project official said they would invite families of the slain workers killed at the tunnel site camp for the inauguration event. While not all can come, some are likely to attend the event and may likely meet the Prime Minister. “The process for inviting these families is underway,” the official told ETV Bharat.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will participate in the event.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) will take over the tunnel site for smooth opening and security control today, an official said.

This is the second visit of PM Modi after being elected since assuming the office for the third term last year, promising statehood after J&K legislative elections. His first visit to Jammu and Kashmir UT, which got its first elected government last year, has also spurred some speculations on the much-awaited promise for which Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has submitted to him a cabinet resolution as well.