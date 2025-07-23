PM Modi’s UK, Maldives Visit To Boost Trade And Ties: Industry

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Industry is very optimistic regarding PM's visit to UK and Maldives July 23–26, 2025. According to The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), it as a vital opportunity to deepen India’s global trade and investment partnerships. It also believe that the visit underscores India’s growing stature as a key player in the international economic arena.

As this will be PM Modi’s fourth visit to the UK and is expected to inject fresh momentum into the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The agenda will span key sectors including trade, technology, innovation, defense, climate change, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

FIEO President S C Ralhan told ETV Bharat that India and the UK enjoy a strong and evolving partnership. "This visit comes at a pivotal moment as negotiations for a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are in the final stages. We are hopeful that high-level discussions will lead to greater consensus on trade facilitation measures and help realise the shared goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030," he said.

During the conversation, he also highlighting sector-specific benefits, and said the proposed FTA is poised to deliver a significant boost across multiple industries. For India, textiles, apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, marine and engineering goods are expected to gain substantially. The agreement is likely to eliminate tariffs on Indian garments and textiles, enhancing their competitiveness in the UK market, while also strengthening exports in high-value sectors like gems & jewellery and pharmaceuticals.

Industry Believe that on the UK side, the FTA is anticipated to reduce tariffs and expand exports in automotive, alcoholic beverages (notably whisky and gin), and high-end processed foods. Additional sectors that may benefit include cosmetics, aerospace, medical devices, electrical machinery, lamb, salmon, soft drinks, chocolates, and biscuits.

FIEO also believe that the agreement will have a positive impact on job creation in India, particularly in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, and jewellery, and could encourage greater bilateral investment flows.

According to government data the India-UK bilateral trade has crossed record US$ 55 billion ( £42.6 billion) in 2024, registering an increase of about 10 % over that of 2023. The conclusion of India-UK FTA announced on 06 May 2025 by both Prime Ministers, has been a major milestone in bilateral ties. Besides this cumulative FDI from UK to India is around US$ 36 billion(from 2000- March 2025), which is 6th largest. While India’s investment to UK during the period is close to US$ 20 billion. There are close to 1000 Indian companies operating in the UK with total turnover of over 91 billion dollars and employing over 1 lakh people. There are about 700 British companies in India with total turnover of US$59 billion (INR 5082 billion) employing over 5 lakh people.

The sectors of Business, Technology, Research, Education and Innovation have emerged as key pillars of our bilateral ties. The Technology Security Initiative (TSI) is a major technology cooperation which was launched in July 2024. The areas identified under TSI includes Telecom, AI, Critical Minerals, Semicuonductors, Biotech/Healthtech, Advance Material and Quantum. The UK has also emerged as one of India's largest international research and innovation partner.

Education is an important pillar of India-UK relations. The Southampton University has opened its new campus in Gurugram on 16 July 2025, first foreign university campus under the New Education Policy. UK is one of the most preferred destination for the Indian students. About 1,70,000 Indians were studying in the UK in the academic year 2023-2024.

There has been a good progress in defence & security cooperation. There has been regular exercises between the Armed Forces services. In Oct 2021, UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) visited India and held India-UK tri-service exercise Exercise Konkan Shakti. The UK Carrier Strike Group will do a port call in Mumbai in October 2025. A Statement of Intent (SoI) indicating resolve of both sides to strengthen cooperation in Electric Propulsion was signed in November November 2024.

The UK has a large Indian diaspora of 1.8 million. It forms about 2.7% of the total population of UK. It is this living bridge which forms a key pillar of growth and development of India -UK relations through their valuable contribution to the British society and economy as well as promoting bilateral cultural and economic cooperation and bonds of friendship between peoples of our two countries.

