ETV Bharat / bharat

"PM Modi's 'Mujra' Remark Is an Insult to Bihar": Kharge

author img

By PTI

Published : May 26, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a rally in Bihar said the PM used mujra words for opposition leaders in an election rally in Bihar on Friday. Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word it means mujra happens here.

"PM Modi's 'Mujra' Remark Is an Insult to Bihar": Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said that the latter "insulted Bihar" by making this comment.)

Sasaram (Bihar): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said that the latter "insulted Bihar" by making this comment.

Addressing an election rally in favour of Congress leader and Mahagathbandhan nominee Manoj Kumar from Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency, Kharge said, "PM used mujra words for opposition leaders in an election rally in Bihar on Friday. Modi ji insulted Bihar by using this word. It means mujra happens here. This is an insult to Bihar and its electorates."

"PM Modi considers himself as 'Tismarkhan'He is under the wrong impression. It is the people who are real Tismarkhan. He (PM) is a dictatorIf becomes PM for the third term, people will not be allowed to say anything at all", said the Congress president. He said, "This election is basically people vs Modi not Rahul vs Modi."

The Congress president said he respects Narendra Modi as he is Prime Minister, but Modi does not respect Congress leaders. Kharge alleged that PM Modi hugs rich people and not poor people. Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies on June 1.

TAGGED:

PM MODIMUJRA REMARKMALLIKARJUN KHARGEBIHARPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.