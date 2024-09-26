Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Downpour

Pune(Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rain. He was scheduled to inaugurate the underground metro route from Shivajinagar to Swargate.

After the inauguration ceremony, the PM was to attend a meeting at SP College in Pune. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the college ground on Wednesday for inspection and made an alternative arrangement at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. But heavy downpours for the last two days made the authorities sound a red alert. All schools in the city have been asked to remain closed for Thursday.

It is worth noting that the India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas also as heavy rains continue to batter the city, leading to significant disruptions and the drowning of a 45-year-old woman in an overflowing nullah in Andheri.

The incident occurred around 9.20 pm on Wednesday near gate number 8 of MIDC, prompting immediate action from local police and the fire brigade. The woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

As the rains intensified, extensive flooding was reported across the city, leading to the closure of schools and the halting of local trains and flights. Over 100 mm of rainfall was gauged in several areas within five hours, with low-lying roads resembling fast-moving rivers. Local trains on the Central line were halted between Kurla and Thane, stranding thousands of commuters at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).