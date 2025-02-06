PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh Visit Likely To Include Stop At Bageshwar Dham Ahead Of Global Investors Summit

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district on February 23 during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. He is scheduled to attend the Global Investors Summit (GIS) here and inaugurate several development projects in the state.

According to Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham, PM Modi has been invited to the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking) ceremony of a cancer hospital in Chhatarpur. However, the prime minister's office has yet to give the official approval for the visit, he said.

Global Investors Summit to Attract Big Names

On February 24, PM Modi will attend the inaugural session of the summit, which will likely attract top business leaders, including Gautam Adani, Nadir Godrej, Raghav Pathak Singhania of JK Cement, Sanjeev Puri Kumar of ITC Limited and Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group as well as chairmen and managing directors of over 100 companies.

Many top investors have already shown interest in the summit as it already received proposals worth over Rs 3 lakh crore from domestic and foreign investors. They will invest in sectors like food processing, solar energy, minerals, and textiles, among others.

Besides business leaders, many foreign diplomats including High commissioners from Canada, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Italy, the UK, and other countries.

Madhya Pradesh Government Simplifies Policies

The Madhya Pradesh government is streamlining its policies to boost investments in the region. Industrialists have also recommended ideas to the government, which is modifying its policies to support investment. The event should provide fresh opportunities for state-wide economic development and employment, according to the administration.