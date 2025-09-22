ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi's Indigenous Answer To Trump': Industrialists, Bizmen Hail GST 2.0 Rollout In India

Ranchi: India has entered a new phase of tax reforms with the GST 2.0 coming into effect from Monday, coinciding with the beginning of auspicious Sharadiya Navratri. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the rollout as the start of a "GST Savings Festival", business leaders, industrialists and BJP leaders from Jharkhand have hailed the move, calling it a revolutionary step towards self-reliance and economic revival of the nation. They see this as "PM Modi's indigenous answer to Donald Trump".

On the PM's announcement, BJP leader Deendayal Varnwal said, "People of the country will benefit a lot from GST 2.0. This will encourage all to buy more and give a boost to the market. Companies are already reducing prices. Several four-wheeler makers have slashed rates by up to Rs two lakh. When people have more money in their pockets, the market will grow, and the nation will reach new heights."

Woman entrepreneur Jyoti Kumari from Ranchi applauded the decision and said, "Prime Minister Modi has done a great job by reducing GST rates. Women will also benefit, as kitchen expenses will come down. It will also bring more transparency in taxes, and for this, the Prime Minister deserves applause."

Industrialist Vikas Singh termed PM Modi's address "very special" because of its call for Swadeshi-led approach. "This Swadeshi movement will boost manufacturing of more local products and at the same time it will also ensure high consumption within the country. In a way, this is PM Modi's unique indigenous response to US President Donald Trump," he said.

Similarly, Pawan Sharma, former president of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the impact of the GST rate cuts is already visible. "No one should think that general public will not benefit from this or that shopkeepers will indulge in malpractices. For the first time, the Prime Minister has given such a unique gift to the people, and the business community of Jharkhand welcomes this initiative," he stated.