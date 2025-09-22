'PM Modi's Indigenous Answer To Trump': Industrialists, Bizmen Hail GST 2.0 Rollout In India
As GST 2.0 rolls out, industrialists, leaders and entrepreneurs of Jharkhand say rate cuts will boost markets, reduce costs and empower every single family.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Ranchi: India has entered a new phase of tax reforms with the GST 2.0 coming into effect from Monday, coinciding with the beginning of auspicious Sharadiya Navratri. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the rollout as the start of a "GST Savings Festival", business leaders, industrialists and BJP leaders from Jharkhand have hailed the move, calling it a revolutionary step towards self-reliance and economic revival of the nation. They see this as "PM Modi's indigenous answer to Donald Trump".
On the PM's announcement, BJP leader Deendayal Varnwal said, "People of the country will benefit a lot from GST 2.0. This will encourage all to buy more and give a boost to the market. Companies are already reducing prices. Several four-wheeler makers have slashed rates by up to Rs two lakh. When people have more money in their pockets, the market will grow, and the nation will reach new heights."
Woman entrepreneur Jyoti Kumari from Ranchi applauded the decision and said, "Prime Minister Modi has done a great job by reducing GST rates. Women will also benefit, as kitchen expenses will come down. It will also bring more transparency in taxes, and for this, the Prime Minister deserves applause."
Industrialist Vikas Singh termed PM Modi's address "very special" because of its call for Swadeshi-led approach. "This Swadeshi movement will boost manufacturing of more local products and at the same time it will also ensure high consumption within the country. In a way, this is PM Modi's unique indigenous response to US President Donald Trump," he said.
Similarly, Pawan Sharma, former president of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the impact of the GST rate cuts is already visible. "No one should think that general public will not benefit from this or that shopkeepers will indulge in malpractices. For the first time, the Prime Minister has given such a unique gift to the people, and the business community of Jharkhand welcomes this initiative," he stated.
Highlights From PM Modi's Address
Sunday evening, a day before the new GST rates took effect, PM Modi in his address to the nation shared that from the first day of Navratri (September 22), the country would be taking major step towards the Self-Reliant India campaign. Highlighting the benefits, PM said, "This 'GST Savings Festival' will increase your savings, and you will be able to purchase the things you want more easily. The poor, middle class people, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, businessmen, entrepreneurs of our country, everyone will benefit a lot from this savings festival."
To achieve the goal of developed India, PM Modi urged that citizens will have to follow the path of self-reliance. "A huge responsibility of making India self-reliant also lies on our MSMEs, that is, our small, medium and cottage industries. Whatever is needed by the people of the country, whatever we can make in the country itself, we should make it in the country itself," he said.
PM Modi further urged people to buy and promote locally-made products, saying this will help India develop rapidly. "The country's prosperity will be strengthened by the mantra of Swadeshi. We should buy goods that are Made in India, in which the hard work of our youth, the sweat of our sons and daughters are involved. We have to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi. Every shop has to be decorated with Swadeshi. Say with pride, I buy Swadeshi, I also sell Swadeshi goods, this should become the attitude of every Indian. When this happens, India will develop rapidly," the PM said.
"Today, I also urge all state governments to accelerate manufacturing in their states with this campaign of self-reliant India, this campaign of Swadeshi, and to join with full energy and enthusiasm. Enhance the environment for investment. The dream of a self-reliant India will be fulfilled when the Centre and States move forward together. Eventually, every state in India will develop, and India will develop," he added.
