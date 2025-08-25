PM Modi's Degree: Delhi HC Sets Aside CIC Order To Disclose Information

New Delhi: Accepting the petition filed by the University of Delhi (DU), the Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) to disclose information on the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The judgment was reserved by Justice Sachin Datta, who passed the verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC order.

On December 21, 2016, the CIC, following an RTI application by Neeraj Sharma of the Aam Aadmi Party, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978, the year Modi also passed it. The high court had stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, argued that the order of the CIC deserved to be set aside. Mehta, however, said the varsity had no objection to showing its record to the court. "The university has no objection to showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, Bachelor of Arts," he informed the court.

During the hearing, it was said on behalf of the petitioner that under RTI, giving a degree to a student is not a private act but a public act. Lawyer Shadan Farasat for the petitioner said that under the RTI Act, the Delhi University is a public authority and information about someone's degree cannot be denied based on the intention of the person seeking the information.

DU challenged the CIC order on the ground that it held the information of students in a fiduciary capacity, and "mere curiosity" in the absence of public interest did not entitle anyone to seek private information under the RTI law. Earlier, the counsel for the RTI applicants defended the CIC's order on the ground that the Right to Information (RTI) Act provided for disclosure of Modi's educational information in the greater public good.