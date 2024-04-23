PM Modi's Campaign Against Corruption to Intensify After LS Poll Results: BJP Chief Nadda

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh said that several scams, including related to coal, telecom, submarine and AgustaWestland chopper scam, happened during the previous Congress regime.

BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh said that several scams, including related to coal, telecom, submarine and AgustaWestland chopper scam, happened during the previous Congress regime.

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday alleged the INDIA bloc was a group of "dynastic and corrupt" parties and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign against corruption will intensify after June 4, the day of Lok Sabha poll results.

Nadda was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate and Union minister Virendra Kumar. He claimed that several scams, including related to coal, telecom, submarine and AgustaWestland chopper scam, happened during the previous Congress regime.

Prime Minister Modi is engaged in development works, while on the other hand there is the opposition INDIA bloc, which is a group of "dynastic and corrupt parties", the BJP leader alleged.

"All scammers came together to save each other. When their rallies are organised, they keep two chairs vacant. They say 'these are the chairs for our chief ministers who are in jail'. Wait for June 4, Modi ji's campaign against corruption will become more intense and people will be punished," Nadda said.

He further alleged the INDIA bloc is an alliance of parties engaged in saving their own families and the corrupt people. "On one hand, Modi ji is working to eradicate corruption and on the other hand, dynastic parties of INDI alliance or Ghamandiya Gathbandhan are saying that save corrupts," he alleged.

The Congress did not even spare the land, sky and ocean and committed scams in all the three worlds, the BJP leader claimed. Nadda accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM and TMC head Mamata Banerjee, DMK, BRS and other INDIA bloc allies of being involved in various corruption cases.

"While Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are in jail, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail," he said. Citing various data, Nadda said all round development took place under PM Modi's leadership. The country will be the third largest economy in the world in the next two years, he said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.