WAVES Will Empower Indian Artists To Take Their Content To Global Stage: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the first ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will encourage Indian artists to create content and make them global. Addressing the Rising Bharat Summit organised by the News18 television channel, Modi said that WAVES will also invite artists from around the world to collaborate in India.

Entertainment is one of the largest global industries and it is set to expand further, the prime minister said. Scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4, WAVES is a global platform to encourage and celebrate art and culture, he said. The prime minister also spoke about India's vibrant and creative industries, including movies, podcasts, gaming, music, AR and VR.

The "Create in India" initiative was aimed at taking these industries to the next level, he said. Earlier, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the summit will focus on nurturing creative talent through 31 "Create in India" challenges, which have already shortlisted over 400 creators across fields such as gaming, music, comics, animation, visual effects and broadcasting.

The goal is to help these creators transform their ideas into market-ready products, while also protecting their intellectual property rights. More than 725 creators are expected to be showcased at the summit.