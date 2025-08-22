ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Modi, Not BJP, But Your Vote Can Send Foreign Intruders Back: PM Modi In Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal's progress has long been stalled by TMC's corruption and misrule, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public gathering in Kolkata organised by the BJP.

"Bengal ko ghuspaithiya se kaun mukth kara sakta hai? (Who will save Bengal from foreign intruders?) Not Modi, not BJP, but your vote," said Modi.

He added that the intruders are taking our jobs and are committing atrocities against our women. "We do not allow such intruders in India. Hence, our government is taking action on such intruders," he said.

That is the reason the BJP government has started a demographic mission, he said and added that the intruders who made fake papers to stay in our country will have to leave. "For this to happen, the TMC government must also go," asserted Modi.

It is necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people, he said and added that TMC will certainly be removed from power and the BJP will be elected. "The to-be-formed BJP will stop migrations of the state's youth for jobs," he said.

"It is impossible to fulfil the dream of Viksit Bharat without the development of West Bengal, as it is one of the most populous states in India. The BJP believes in 'Bangalar Uday, Tobei Viksit Bharater Jai' (The rise of Bengal leads to the victory of a developed India)."

"TMC's mission has been only to stop the Centre's schemes in the state. Can such politics do any good to West Bengal? Friends... Give one chance to the BJP in Bengal. It will bring railways and road development to the state. Bengal deserves Double-Engine BJP Sarkaar," said Modi.