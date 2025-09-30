PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Hopes 'All Sides Support' The Initiative
US President Donald Trump has laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a postwar governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling it a "viable pathway" for long-term peace, security and development for both Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the larger West Asian region.
PM Modi expressed hope that all concerned parties will unite behind the initiative, which was unveiled in Washington on Monday by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 20-point roadmap to stop the war and set up a transitional administration in Gaza.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, "We welcome President Donald J Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."
"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," he added.
Earlier in the day, Trump and Netanyahu unveiled a framework agreement aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war. They said they have agreed to a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it's "unclear" whether Hamas will accept the terms.
Trump has reportedly laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a postwar governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The plan does not require people to leave Gaza and calls for the war to end immediately if both sides accept it. It also calls for all remaining hostages to be released within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan.
