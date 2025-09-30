ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Hopes 'All Sides Support' The Initiative

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed US President Donald Trump's new peace plan to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling it a "viable pathway" for long-term peace, security and development for both Palestinians and Israelis, as well as the larger West Asian region.

PM Modi expressed hope that all concerned parties will unite behind the initiative, which was unveiled in Washington on Monday by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a 20-point roadmap to stop the war and set up a transitional administration in Gaza.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "We welcome President Donald J Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region."