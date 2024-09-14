New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday the arrival of a new member at his official residence in Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg. The new member is a calf, born to a mother cow, already living at the PM House premises. He names the newborn ‘Deepjyoti’.

Meet 'Deepjyoti', The Calf At PM Modi's Official Residence (X@NarendraModi)

Notably, the calf has some unique features including a white mark on its forehead, which, according to the PM, resembles a symbol of light. That is why he named it 'Deepjyoti'.

Taking to X, Modi shared a video in which he can be seen welcoming the newborn calf with prayers and affection. He also cuddled and kissed 'Deepjyoti.'

“A new member has arrived auspiciously in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Parivar on Lok Kalyan Marg," he wrote. "In the Pradhan Mantri Awas, dear Gau Mata has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Therefore, I have named it 'Deepjyoti'.”

“It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada," he adds.

The footage captures the Prime Minister playing with the newborn, even planting gentle kisses on its forehead. After the video, PM Modi could be seen holding the calf and taking a walk through the garden of his residence.