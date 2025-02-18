PM Modi Welcomes Amir Of Qatar At Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks at the Hyderabad House here, with the MEA saying that a "new milestone" is on the cards for this "special" bilateral partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Hyderabad House. A new milestone in the cards of this special India-Qatar partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received the Amir of Qatar at the airport on Monday evening. "Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X on Monday. The Amir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said.