ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Amir Of Qatar At Hyderabad House

The Amir of Qatar was accorded ceremonial guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, earlier in the day, as President Murmu welcomed the visiting leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during a meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during a meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks at the Hyderabad House here, with the MEA saying that a "new milestone" is on the cards for this "special" bilateral partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Hyderabad House. A new milestone in the cards of this special India-Qatar partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received the Amir of Qatar at the airport on Monday evening. "Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X on Monday. The Amir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks at the Hyderabad House here, with the MEA saying that a "new milestone" is on the cards for this "special" bilateral partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Hyderabad House. A new milestone in the cards of this special India-Qatar partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received the Amir of Qatar at the airport on Monday evening. "Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X on Monday. The Amir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIR OF QATARHYDERABAD HOUSEPM MODI WELCOMES AMIR OF QATARPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.