PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Trump's Peace Plan For Gaza

Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said in a post on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Thursday to the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire aimed at ending a war that has killed tens of thousands, razed the Palestinian territory and unleashed a major humanitarian crisis.

The deal, to be signed on Thursday, includes the release of hostages and prisoners as well as a surge of aid into Gaza after more than two years of war started by Hamas's unprecedented October 2023 attack on Israel. Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed-upon line, US President Donald Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.