ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Trump's Peace Plan For Gaza

Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Trump's Peace Plan For West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza.

Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu," Modi said in a post on X.

"We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," he said.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Thursday to the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire aimed at ending a war that has killed tens of thousands, razed the Palestinian territory and unleashed a major humanitarian crisis.

The deal, to be signed on Thursday, includes the release of hostages and prisoners as well as a surge of aid into Gaza after more than two years of war started by Hamas's unprecedented October 2023 attack on Israel. Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed-upon line, US President Donald Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

Read more:

  1. Trump Says Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase of Peace Plan
  2. More Than 54,600 Children Younger Than 5 May Be Acutely Malnourished In Gaza, Study Finds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAZA GENOCIDEWAR ON GAZAGAZA TRUCE DEAL

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.