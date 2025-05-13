ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Visits Adampur Air Base in Punjab, Interacts With Jawans

PM Modi interacted with the air force personnel on his visit to Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST

Adampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday early morning visited Adampur air base in Punjab and interacted with air force personnel, official sources said. A source said, "PM Modi went to the Adampur air base early morning. He was briefed by Air Force personnel, and he also interacted with our brave jawans."

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and its actions will be guided by Pakistan's conduct.

