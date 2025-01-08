PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Visakhapatnam; CM Chandrababu, Deputy CM Pawan Take Part

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand reception on his arrival in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday. AP Governor Syed Abdul Nazir, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders welcomed Prime Minister Modi in the port city.

Later, Prime Minister Modi reached Siripuram Junction in the city from the airport and participated in a grand road show from there. Prime Minister Modi's road show continued from the Siripuram intersection to the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Large crowds lined up all along during the prime minister's roadshow.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also participated in the roadshow. After the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi participated in a public meeting organized on the grounds of AU Engineering College. Workers of the BJP-TDP-Janasena alliance gathered in large numbers to welcome PM Modi.

During his current visit to Visakhapatnam, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs. 2.08 lakh crore.

Later, PM Modi took part in a public meeting held at the AU Engineering College grounds.

CM Chandrababu Naidu, in his address at the meeting, said that PM Modi is the one and only leader who earns the praise from the entire world now. CM Naidu recalled how the NDA alliance won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election in 2024 with 93 per cent strike rate, asserting that their alliance would continue to achieve much more under the leadership of PM Modi.

CM Naidu further said that the NDA alliance would certainly come back to power in the Delhi assembly elections. He asserted that PM Modi would continue to be at the helm of affairs in the country for long as the prime minister has been striving to uplift the poor people and his slogans have all along been welfare, development and reforms.