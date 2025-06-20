PM Modi To Visit Bihar's Siwan On Friday To Launch Several Projects

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday and will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects. The PM will also address a public rally there.

Modi's visit to Siwan has energised workers of the BJP, which is gearing up for the assembly elections due later this year. The party is relying heavily on the appeal of its most popular leader to boost its prospects in the upcoming elections. To boost infrastructure in the region, the PM will inaugurate the new Vaishali–Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route.

Additionally, in a major fillip to connectivity in north Bihar, Modi will also flag off a Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra (Patna) and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah. Modi will also flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive, built at the Marhowrah plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory.

In line with his commitment to conserve and rejuvenate the river Ganga, the PM will inaugurate six sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1,800 crore, catering to the needs of people in the region. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for water supply and sanitation projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of multiple towns.

He will also lay the foundation stone for 500 MWh battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Bihar. Standalone BESSs are being installed at 15 grid substations in the state, including those in Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, and Siwan.

The PM will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses under the PMAY-U project.