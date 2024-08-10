ETV Bharat / bharat

Narendra Modi In Wayanad: After Aerial Survey, PM Visits Ground Zero In Chooralmala, Chairs Review Meeting

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : 23 hours ago

(Left) PM Modi carries out an aerial survey of the landslide-hit areas (Right) Modi in Chooralmala ( ANI/X@BJP4Keralam )

Wayanad (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday carried out an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in the Wayanad district of Kerala where landslides claimed hundreds of lives. After Aerial Survey, PM Visits Ground Zero In Chooralmala, Takes Stock Of Damage (ANI) Following the aerial survey onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, the Prime Minister arrived at Chooralmala, which was among the worst-hit places during the landslides. He was briefed about the evacuation efforts being undertaken in the area. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were also present for the briefing. During the aerial survey over Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom areas, PM Modi was accompanied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. After the survey, he landed at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta and proceeded to the landslide-hit areas by road. The Prime Minister took stock of rescue operations in the area. The Prime Minister also visited the relief camp, where he met and interacted with the victims and survivors of the landslide. Following his site visits, the Prime Minister chaired a review meeting where he was briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi were also present at the review meeting. On July 30 due to incessant and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, a major landslide occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala, Vellarimala Village, in district Wayanad. At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state. As many as 197 body parts have been recovered, while 133 people are missing. Currently, 78 people are in various hospitals undergoing treatment.

There are 23 relief camps operating in Wayanad District housing 2,243 people from 744 families. As many as 14 camps are functioning in the disaster-hit region alone where 1,855 people from 642 families are housed. This includes 451 children and 700 women, the government said Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Rehabilitation The cabinet sub-committee of the Kerala government met with a central team visiting the area on Friday and sought Rs 2,000 crore in assistance for rehabilitation and relief work in the disaster-stricken region. The central team, led by Rajeev Kumar, who is a joint secretary with the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the disaster-hit region and interacted with the survivors. The inter-ministerial central team said the impact of the Wayanad landslide is huge and a detailed study is required. The team met with the Kerala cabinet sub-committee and discussed the various rescue operations, relief camps, autopsies, handing over of bodies to relatives of the deceased, funerals, the collection of DNA samples and the details of the missing people. Member Secretary of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Dr Sekhar L Kuriakose detailed the possible reasons behind the landslide. The state government, in a release, said it has informed the central team that the Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchiri Mattam regions of Wayanad have suffered major losses both in residential areas and in the agricultural sector. Rs 2,000 crore is required for rehabilitation purposes alone, the state government said. Huge losses have been incurred in the agriculture sector, livestock, houses, buildings, commercial establishments, roads and electricity, as well as private properties, it added and showed the central team the drone videos of the disaster-hit region. Meanwhile, the state government said those who are in relief camps will be rehabilitated to various houses, including government quarters identified for the purpose. Minister P A Muhammad Riyas said there are 125 houses, including government residential quarters, and most of them are ready for people to move into. Riyas said the cabinet sub-committee has directed the district collector to make arrangements for the furniture and other home appliances required to rehabilitate the survivors. He said the cleaning work in the disaster-hit regions will take at least 90 days, and the relief camps will continue to house people as long as needed. The state government also said that the survivors will be provided cash assistance. The cabinet sub-committee said the state government has taken a stern stand against financial institutions demanding loan repayments from disaster-struck families, and sought the intervention of the central team on this matter. Read More Mysterious Noise Sparks Panic in Landslide-Hit Wayanad Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Mounts To 414; List of 138 Missing Persons Released Kerala Boy's Letter to Indian Army on Rescue Mission Goes Viral; Army Posts Touching Reply