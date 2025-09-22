ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Visit To Arunachal And Tripura Today; To Unveil Rs 5100 Crore Worth Infra & Development Projects

In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

PM Modi will also launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the Center will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1500 delegates, the Center will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

In Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh, said PMO sources.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday to launch a series of infrastructure and development initiatives, laying the foundation stones for multiple projects in Itanagar worth over Rs 5100 crore, including two major hydropower ventures.

Following his engagements in Arunachal Pradesh, PM will travel to Tripura, where he is scheduled to inaugurate development initiatives at the historic 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple complex' at Matabari under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. It is one of the ancient 51 Shakti Peethas located in Udaipur town of Gomati district in Tripura.

The project, given the shape of tortoise view from above, includes modifications in the temple premises, new pathways, renovated entrances and fencing, drainage system, a new three-storied complex consisting of stalls, meditation hall, guest accommodations, office rooms, among others. Officials said it will play a significant role in boosting tourism, creating employment and business opportunities and leading to overall socio-economic development of the region.

A senior official stated that the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone of two major hydroelectric power projects with a total generation capacity of 426 MW. Both projects are expected to be commissioned by the state-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO). The projects include the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) of NEEPCO, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited.

According to the official, these two power projects, having estimated cost of over Rs 3,700 crore, are being developed by NEEPCO in a joint venture with the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (3x80 MW), located in the Siyom sub-basin of Shi Yomi district, will generate about 1000 MUs annually. The Tato-I Hydroelectric Project (3x62 MW) will generate approximately 803 MUs annually. Both projects are expected to harness the vast hydroelectric potential of Arunachal Pradesh and promote sustainable energy generation, thereby bringing substantial socio-economic benefits in the region, the official said.

He said that by fostering new employment opportunities, these initiatives are poised to propel the state along a path of growth and progress, fueling development and building a brighter future for its citizens.Together, the Heo and Tato-I projects will significantly contribute to India’s clean energy targets, while also transforming the energy and development landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, thereby improving the power sector across the country with the aim to create ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, the official pointed out.

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has been the backbone of power generation in India’s Northeast region since its inception in 1976. With a vision to harness the region’s immense hydro potential, NEEPCO has evolved into a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise. (With agency inputs)