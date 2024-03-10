PM Modi virtually inaugurates Light House Project in Ranchi

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

PM Modi virtually inaugurates Light House Project in Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that all beneficiaries of the dwelling units would be provided houses in a phased manner by April.

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated Light House Project (LHP) in Ranchi's Dhurwa area. At a programme in Ranchi, 10 beneficiaries were handed over keys of houses as token distribution, director of Directorate of Municipal Administration Aditya Kumar Anand said.

He said that all beneficiaries of the dwelling units would be provided houses in a phased manner by April. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the project through video-conferencing on January 1, 2021. Under the LHP, as many as 1,008 affordable houses constructed for the poor and middle-class people. The carpet area per flat will be around 315 square feet.

Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) had shortlisted the names of beneficiaries through a lottery system, an official said. The project was built on 7.5 acres of land using innovating construction technologies named 'NAVARITIH' (new, affordable, validated, research innovation technologies for Indian housing) at a cost of Rs 134 crore.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.