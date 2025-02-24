Uttarkashi Gears Up For PM Modi's First Visit To Mukhaba: Cultural Exhibitions, Local Product Promotion On Agenda

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarkashi on February 27 for a religious tour that promises to have significant cultural and tourism implications for the region. This visit marks PM Modi's first visit to Mukhaba village, where he will worship at the winter residence of Maa Ganga, a crucial pilgrimage site. PM Modi is also expected to visit the winter shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri and address the people of Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi, known as 'Uttar Ki Kashi', is renowned for its religious significance, housing a temple dedicated to Lord Kashi Vishwanath. Additionally, it is the origin point of the holy rivers, the Ganga and Yamuna. The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakahsn traditionally begins with visits to Gangotri and Yamunotri, which are located in Uttarkashi district.

The visit will also highlight the strategic importance of Uttarkashi, situated on the India-China border. The region holds historical importance, especially as it was a key witness to the 1962 Indo-China War.

PM Modi's trip is expected to bring a boost to the local tourism industry. The winter pilgrimage to Uttarakhand will likely increase, benefiting areas like Harshil, which is often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India' due to its breathtaking natural beauty, including snow-covered mountains and apple orchards.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had previously urged PM Modi to visit the region during winter, a request that has been accepted. Originally, there were plans to focus on Badrinath and Kedarnath, but PM Modi expressed a desire to visit Gangotri and Yamunotri, leading to the finalised itinerary.

One of the most significant parts of the visit will be the inauguration of the 'Vibrant Village' program. PM Modi will declare two villages from Uttarkashi, Nelang and Jadung, as Vibrant Villages. These villages, located within the Gangotri National Park, have been abandoned since the 1962 war. Both villages have picturesque landscapes comparable to Ladakh and are of historical importance due to their role in trade coordination between Tibet and India before the war.

The visit will also highlight local handicrafts and products. Uttarkashi's traditional garments, including woollen clothes and the famous "Pattu" neckbands, will be presented to PM Modi. The responsibility of creating these garments has been given to the Nalanda Self-Help Group, a local initiative. Shaili Dabral, the General Manager of District Industries Center Uttarkashi, stated that the woollen garments and local products would help elevate the region's profile.

Dhami oversaw preparations for the visit, ensuring all aspects were reviewed, including arrangements for an exhibition showcasing the culture and traditional heritage of Uttarakhand. PM Modi's visit is also expected to boost local businesses, with an emphasis on agricultural products like apples, red rice, and rajma from Harshil.