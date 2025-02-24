ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarkashi Gears Up For PM Modi's First Visit To Mukhaba: Cultural Exhibitions, Local Product Promotion On Agenda

PM Modi's visit to Uttarkashi on February 27 will include worship at Gangotri and Yamunotri, inaugurating 'Vibrant Villages' program, and promoting local tourism and products.

PM Modi's visit to Uttarkashi on February 27 will include worship at Gangotri and Yamunotri, inaugurating 'Vibrant Villages' program, and promoting local tourism and products.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives in Uttarkashi to review preparations ahead of PM Modi's visit (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarkashi on February 27 for a religious tour that promises to have significant cultural and tourism implications for the region. This visit marks PM Modi's first visit to Mukhaba village, where he will worship at the winter residence of Maa Ganga, a crucial pilgrimage site. PM Modi is also expected to visit the winter shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri and address the people of Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi, known as 'Uttar Ki Kashi', is renowned for its religious significance, housing a temple dedicated to Lord Kashi Vishwanath. Additionally, it is the origin point of the holy rivers, the Ganga and Yamuna. The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakahsn traditionally begins with visits to Gangotri and Yamunotri, which are located in Uttarkashi district.

The visit will also highlight the strategic importance of Uttarkashi, situated on the India-China border. The region holds historical importance, especially as it was a key witness to the 1962 Indo-China War.

PM Modi's trip is expected to bring a boost to the local tourism industry. The winter pilgrimage to Uttarakhand will likely increase, benefiting areas like Harshil, which is often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India' due to its breathtaking natural beauty, including snow-covered mountains and apple orchards.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had previously urged PM Modi to visit the region during winter, a request that has been accepted. Originally, there were plans to focus on Badrinath and Kedarnath, but PM Modi expressed a desire to visit Gangotri and Yamunotri, leading to the finalised itinerary.

One of the most significant parts of the visit will be the inauguration of the 'Vibrant Village' program. PM Modi will declare two villages from Uttarkashi, Nelang and Jadung, as Vibrant Villages. These villages, located within the Gangotri National Park, have been abandoned since the 1962 war. Both villages have picturesque landscapes comparable to Ladakh and are of historical importance due to their role in trade coordination between Tibet and India before the war.

The visit will also highlight local handicrafts and products. Uttarkashi's traditional garments, including woollen clothes and the famous "Pattu" neckbands, will be presented to PM Modi. The responsibility of creating these garments has been given to the Nalanda Self-Help Group, a local initiative. Shaili Dabral, the General Manager of District Industries Center Uttarkashi, stated that the woollen garments and local products would help elevate the region's profile.

Dhami oversaw preparations for the visit, ensuring all aspects were reviewed, including arrangements for an exhibition showcasing the culture and traditional heritage of Uttarakhand. PM Modi's visit is also expected to boost local businesses, with an emphasis on agricultural products like apples, red rice, and rajma from Harshil.

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarkashi on February 27 for a religious tour that promises to have significant cultural and tourism implications for the region. This visit marks PM Modi's first visit to Mukhaba village, where he will worship at the winter residence of Maa Ganga, a crucial pilgrimage site. PM Modi is also expected to visit the winter shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri and address the people of Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi, known as 'Uttar Ki Kashi', is renowned for its religious significance, housing a temple dedicated to Lord Kashi Vishwanath. Additionally, it is the origin point of the holy rivers, the Ganga and Yamuna. The Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakahsn traditionally begins with visits to Gangotri and Yamunotri, which are located in Uttarkashi district.

The visit will also highlight the strategic importance of Uttarkashi, situated on the India-China border. The region holds historical importance, especially as it was a key witness to the 1962 Indo-China War.

PM Modi's trip is expected to bring a boost to the local tourism industry. The winter pilgrimage to Uttarakhand will likely increase, benefiting areas like Harshil, which is often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India' due to its breathtaking natural beauty, including snow-covered mountains and apple orchards.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had previously urged PM Modi to visit the region during winter, a request that has been accepted. Originally, there were plans to focus on Badrinath and Kedarnath, but PM Modi expressed a desire to visit Gangotri and Yamunotri, leading to the finalised itinerary.

One of the most significant parts of the visit will be the inauguration of the 'Vibrant Village' program. PM Modi will declare two villages from Uttarkashi, Nelang and Jadung, as Vibrant Villages. These villages, located within the Gangotri National Park, have been abandoned since the 1962 war. Both villages have picturesque landscapes comparable to Ladakh and are of historical importance due to their role in trade coordination between Tibet and India before the war.

The visit will also highlight local handicrafts and products. Uttarkashi's traditional garments, including woollen clothes and the famous "Pattu" neckbands, will be presented to PM Modi. The responsibility of creating these garments has been given to the Nalanda Self-Help Group, a local initiative. Shaili Dabral, the General Manager of District Industries Center Uttarkashi, stated that the woollen garments and local products would help elevate the region's profile.

Dhami oversaw preparations for the visit, ensuring all aspects were reviewed, including arrangements for an exhibition showcasing the culture and traditional heritage of Uttarakhand. PM Modi's visit is also expected to boost local businesses, with an emphasis on agricultural products like apples, red rice, and rajma from Harshil.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI MUKHABA VISITVIBRANT VILLAGE UTTARKASHIPM MODI UTTARKASHI VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.