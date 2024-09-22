ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Announces Grant Of US $7.5 Million To Cancer Testing, Screening In Indo-Pacific Region

US President Joe Biden with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot initiative on the sidelines of the Quad leaders summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del, Saturday ( AP )

New Delhi: Enhancing India’s contribution to the Cancer Moonshot initiative, Prime Minister Modi, in keeping with India’s vision of ONE WORLD, ONE HEALTH, announced the dedication of a grant of US $7.5 million to cancer testing, screening, and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, September 21, participated in the Quad Cancer Moonshot event hosted by President Joseph R Biden Jr, on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

As a part of the Moonshot initiative, PM Modi also announced India's support for radiotherapy treatment and capacity building for cancer prevention in the Indo-Pacific.

He also mentioned that Indo-Pacific countries will be benefiting from the supply of 40 million doses of vaccine from India under GAVI and QUAD programs. The PM noted that when the Quad acts, it is not just for nations, but for the people, uplifting the true essence of its human-centric approach.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi deeply appreciated this thoughtful initiative of President Biden aimed at preventing, detecting and treating cervical cancer. He stated that the programme would go a long way in providing affordable, accessible and quality health care to people in Indo-Pacific countries.

He noted that India was also undertaking a mass cervical cancer screening program in the country. Talking of India’s health security efforts, he mentioned that the nation has developed a cervical cancer vaccine and is working on an AI-based treatment protocol for the disease.

New Delhi will also offer technical assistance to interested countries in the Indo-Pacific region on Digital public infrastructure (DPI) for cancer screening, care and continuum through its US$ 10 million contribution to the Global Initiative on Digital Health.

Through the Cancer Moonshot initiative, the Quad leaders are committed to working together to address gaps in the cervical cancer care and treatment ecosystem in the Indo-Pacific countries. A Joint Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet have also been released.