PM Modi Urges States To Boost Healthcare Infra, Praises India's Defence Self-Reliance At 48th PRAGATI Meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged States to fast-track healthcare infrastructure in remote and aspirational districts and asked both Central and state government officials to adopt a results-driven approach when it comes to emergency services and infrastructure development.
Chairing the 48th meeting of PRAGATI meeting at South Block in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted India's growing defence self-reliance, and called for wider adoption of indigenous practices. PRAGATI is an ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, by seamlessly integrating efforts of the Central and State governments.
During the meeting, Prime Minister reviewed certain critical infrastructure projects across Mines, Railways, and Water Resources sectors. These projects, pivotal to economic growth and public welfare, were reviewed with a focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, and issue resolution.
Prime Minister underscored that delays in project execution come at the dual cost of escalating financial outlays and denying citizens timely access to essential services and infrastructure. He urged officials, both at the Central and State levels, to adopt a results-driven approach to translate opportunity into improving lives.
During a review of Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), PM Modi urged all States to accelerate the development of health infrastructure, with a special focus on Aspirational Districts, as well as remote, tribal, and border areas. He emphasised that equitable access to quality healthcare must be ensured for the poor, marginalised, and underserved populations, and called for urgent and sustained efforts to bridge existing gaps in critical health services across these regions.
The Prime Minister emphasised that PM-ABHIM provides a golden opportunity to States to strengthen their primary, tertiary and specialised health infrastructure at Block, District and State level to provide quality health care and services.
PM Modi also reviewed exemplary practices fostering Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, undertaken by various Ministries, Departments, and States/UTs. He lauded these initiatives for their strategic significance and their potential to spur innovation across the defence ecosystem. Underscoring their broader relevance, Prime Minister cited the success of Operation Sindoor, executed with indigenous capabilities, as a powerful testament to India’s advancing self-reliance in defence sector.
The Prime Minister also highlighted how the States can avail the opportunity to strengthen the ecosystem and contribute to Aatmanirbharta in defence sector.
