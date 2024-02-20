PM Modi: Unveils Rs 32,000 cr Dev. Proj, Hails Abrogation of A 370 As A Path To Development For J&K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Prime Minister Modi has hailed today as a remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir as he launched several development projects in the region. The project is worth Rs 32,000 cr that aims at propelling the region for holistic development.

Modi said the common people of Jammu and Kashmir got assurance of social justice mentioned in the Constitution for first time after abrogation of Art 370. "There is a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world today about a developing Jammu and Kashmir." Referring to the projects which he either inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for, Modi said it was a remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir. "The projects in Jammu and Kashmir will propel holistic development of the region," he said.

The prime minister said that a record number of schools, colleges and universities were established in India in last 10 years, with 50 new degree colleges set up in Jammu and Kashmir alone. The development projects which Modi launched or laid the foundation stone for include those related to education, railways, aviation and road sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

While projects for other parts of the country include IITs, IIMs and central universities. Modi also distributed appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.