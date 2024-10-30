ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects In Gujarat's Ekta Nagar To Boost Infrastructure, Tourism

Narmada: On the eve of Diwali and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted development in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar by unveiling projects worth over Rs 284 crore. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

The Prime Minister launched new tourism and attraction centres along with projects that support tourism development. These projects will elevate the global reputation of the Statue of Unity area and provide world-class facilities for visitors at Ekta Nagar.

The globally renowned Statue of Unity has become a major attraction for tourists. To further enhance this international destination, various projects were inaugurated today including the bonsai garden, sewage treatment plant, and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre. With the opening of a 50-bed sub-district hospital, Ekta Nagar now boasts upgraded health and public facilities, a release said.

PM Modi inaugurated the sub-district hospital built at a cost of Rs 22 crore. It is equipped with essential medical facilities such as a trauma centre, CT scan, ICU, labour room, and an operation theatre.

A new ICU-on-wheels service has also been introduced, providing immediate care in critical situations. To improve traffic management and enhance the beauty of Ekta Nagar, traffic circles across the town have been beautified, and 10 smart bus stops and 10 pick-up stands have been constructed, with the first phase inaugurated during this event.