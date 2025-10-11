ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 42,000 Crore In Agri, Allied Sectors Today

New Delhi: Reaffirming his government's commitment to farmers' welfare, agricultural self-reliance and strengthening rural infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the foundation of projects and schemes worth over Rs 42,000 crore in agriculture and allied sectors here on Saturday.

According to a statement of the PMO, PM Modi will be attending a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute today to launch two major schemes in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. This includes the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana which has an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore. "It has the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts," it said.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with an outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, aimed at improving productivity levels of pulses, expanding the area under pulse cultivation, strengthening the value chain – procurement, storage, processing – and ensuring reduction of losses.

This apart, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore.

The projects, which will be inaugurated today include Artificial Insemination Training Center at Bengaluru and in J&K; Centre of Excellence at Amreli and Banas; Establishment of IVF Lab at Assam under Rashtriya Gokul Mission; Milk Powder Plants at Mehsana, Indore, and Bhilwara; Fish Feed Plant under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Tezpur, Assam; Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Integrated Cold Chain, and Value Addition Infrastructure, among others.