PM Modi To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 42,000 Crore In Agri, Allied Sectors Today
The Prime Minister will launch two major schemes in agriculture sector, including PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. He'll also launch Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST
New Delhi: Reaffirming his government's commitment to farmers' welfare, agricultural self-reliance and strengthening rural infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the foundation of projects and schemes worth over Rs 42,000 crore in agriculture and allied sectors here on Saturday.
According to a statement of the PMO, PM Modi will be attending a special Krishi programme at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute today to launch two major schemes in the agriculture sector, with an outlay of Rs 35,440 crore. This includes the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana which has an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore. "It has the objective of enhancing agricultural productivity, increasing adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agriculture practices, augmenting post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block level, improving irrigation facilities and facilitating availability of long-term and short-term credit in the selected 100 districts," it said.
The Prime Minister will also launch the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with an outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, aimed at improving productivity levels of pulses, expanding the area under pulse cultivation, strengthening the value chain – procurement, storage, processing – and ensuring reduction of losses.
This apart, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore in the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing sectors, while laying the foundation stone for additional projects worth around Rs 815 crore.
The projects, which will be inaugurated today include Artificial Insemination Training Center at Bengaluru and in J&K; Centre of Excellence at Amreli and Banas; Establishment of IVF Lab at Assam under Rashtriya Gokul Mission; Milk Powder Plants at Mehsana, Indore, and Bhilwara; Fish Feed Plant under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana at Tezpur, Assam; Infrastructure for Agro-processing Clusters, Integrated Cold Chain, and Value Addition Infrastructure, among others.
Along with this, PM Modi will lay foundation for projects including Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (Irradiation) in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh; Trout Fisheries in Uttarakhand; Integrated Aqua Park in Nagaland; Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbour in Karaikal, Puducherry; and State-of-the-art Integrated Aquapark in Hirakud, Odisha.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates to farmers certified under the National Mission for Natural Farming, MAITRI Technicians, and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) converted to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) respectively.
The programme will also mark important milestones achieved under government initiatives, including 50 lakh farmer memberships in 10,000 FPOs, of which 1,100 FPOs recorded an annual turnover of over Rs one crore in 2024-25. Other achievements include the certification of 50,000 farmers under the National Mission for Natural Farming; certification of 38,000 MAITRIs (Multi-Purpose AI Technicians in Rural India); sanction and operationalization of over 10,000 multipurpose and e-PACS for computerization; and the formation and strengthening of PACS, dairy, and fishery cooperative societies. Over 10,000 PACS have diversified their operations to function as PMKSKs and CSCs.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will interact with farmers engaged in pulses cultivation, who have benefitted from various government schemes aimed at establishing a value chain-based approach in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries. These farmers have also gained from membership in Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and support under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.
Also Read
Centre Releases Rs 171 Cr Under PM-KISAN To 8.55 Lakh Farmers Of Flood-Hit J&K
Nine Maharashtra Districts Selected For Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana