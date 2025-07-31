ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, UAE Prez Stress On Deepening Collaboration Between Two Countries

PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.
File Photo: PM Modi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : July 31, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as they laid emphasis on further developing and deepening the collaboration between two countries for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries, a statement said on Thursday.

Both leaders spoke over the phone and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The statement said Sheikh Mohamed warmly congratulated Modi on becoming the second longest-serving prime minister in a continuous tenure in India, and wished him continued success in his service to the nation.

