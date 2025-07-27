ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Prays At Chola-Era Lord Shiva Temple In Tamil Nadu

PM Modi also visited an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India on Chola Shaivism and architecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

July 27, 2025

Gangaikonda Cholapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshipped at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple here on Sunday. Amid chants of Vedic and Saivite Thirumurai, PM Modi prayed at the temple and brought a 'kalasam' (metal pot) with traditional decorations, which is believed to contain water from the River Ganga, regarded as sacred.

On his arrival, the PM was received by temple priests with traditional temple honours, the "poorana kumbham". Clad in veshti (dhoti), white shirt and angavasthram worn around the neck, the prime minister circumambulated the inner corridor of the temple, a part of the great living Chola temples, a UNESCO heritage site. He also offered prayers by conducting a "deeparathanai."

The PM also visited an exhibition organised by the Archaeological Survey of India on Chola Shaivism and architecture. Modi is in Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit. Prime Minister Modi’s visit also highlights the government’s efforts to celebrate India’s ancient civilizational heritage and regional pride.

The choice of Gangaikonda Cholapuram -- a site of immense historical and architectural significance -- underscores the Central government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural legacy. The event is expected to further boost tourism and historical awareness of the Chola dynasty’s legacy, especially among the younger generation.

