PM Modi Turned Mahatma Gandhi's Call For Cleanliness Into Mass Movement: Nadda

By PTI

BJP President JP Nadda, along with Delhi unit leaders including the party's state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Lodhi Colony in the national capital. The BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) started on September 17 and concluded with the cleanliness campaign on Gandhi Jayanti.

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned Mahatma Gandhi's call for cleanliness into a "mass movement" in the last decade. Nadda along with Delhi unit leaders, including party's state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at Lodhi Colony in the national capital. Nadda also bought khadi (hand-spun, natural fibre textile) clothes from the Khadi India store, according to a BJP statement.

The BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) started on September 17 and concluded with the cleanliness campaign on Gandhi Jayanti, Nadda told reporters. "Modi after he became the prime minister adopted cleanliness and it became a mass movement. We know the call for cleanliness was given by the father of the country Mahatma Gandhi but Prime Minister Modi has changed it into a mass movement," he said. This mass movement to create awareness among the people to maintain personal hygiene and avoid littering as well as encourage the society towards cleanliness has been continuing for the last 10 years under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda added.

Asserting the BJP is actively involved in speeding up this movement in the future, he said cleanliness is not a matter of one day and it ought to be maintained every day throughout the year. Nadda called on people and the party workers to join the campaign whenever possible. The BJP observes 'Sewa Pakhwara' every year, engaging people in the cleanliness campaign on Gandhi Jayanti, he said. The BJP president also urged people to make cleanliness and khadi garments part of their lives. The prime minister has given special attention to the khadi industry through 'Local For Vocal' and 'Khadi For Nation, For Fashion and For Transformation' campaigns, leading to a jump in its sales, he said.

