PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Oct 20; To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Projects Worth Crores

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday October 20 during which he will inaugurate and launch development projects worth over Rs 6611 crore implemented across the country including the ancient city. The PM is also scheduled to address two public gatherings amid tight security arrangements.

According to the itinerary, PM Modi will land at Babatpur Airport around 12:30 PM on October 20 and head straight to Shankara Nethralaya on Ring Road to inaugurate the hospital there. An estimated 1,000 attendees invited by the hospital trust are expected to attend the event. Later, the PM will leave for Sigra Sports Complex where the main event is to be held.

BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that an estimated 20,000 people will attend the public meeting of the Prime Minister at the Sports Complex in Sigra. It will include players, sports lovers, public representatives, BJP officials, workers and Kashi residents, he said. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and many central and cabinet ministers will attend the event.

Development Projects

It is learnt that the PM will inaugurate and launch development projects worth Rs 6611.18 crore spread across the country including 14 projects worth Rs 380.3 crore being implemented in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of works related to the expansion of Babatpur Airport of Varanasi at a cost of 2870 crore. Prime Minister Modi will virtually inaugurate airport works in Agra, Darbhanga, Ambikapur, Rewa, Bagdogra and Sarsawa cities from Varanasi itself.

Stage set for PM Modi's Varanasi visit (ETV Bharat)

Commissioner Kaushalraj Sharma said that the PM will inaugurate 14 projects worth Rs 380.13 crore for Kashi. These include redevelopment of Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium located at Sigra and beautification work under pro-poor tourism in Sarnath. The RJ Shankar Eye Hospital on Harhua Ring Road will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on behalf of Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust, he added. The hospital will provide free treatment of eye diseases of economically weaker people of Purvanchal including Banaras.

Projects to be inaugurated: RJ Shekar Eye Hospital (90 crores), Redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex Sigra (216.29 crores), Tourism Redevelopment under Pro-Poor in Sarnath (90.20 crores), Hostel in CIPET Campus, Karasada (13.78 crores), 100-bed Boys and Girls Hostel and Public Pavilion in Dr. Ambedkar Stadium Lalpur (12.99 crores), Beautification and Redevelopment of 20 Parks in Varanasi City (7.85 crores), Hi-Tech Lab in Mahila ITI Chowkaghat and ITI Karaundi (7.08 crores), Construction of Barracks in Central Jail (6.67 crores), Plastic Waste Management Center in CIPET Campus, Karasada (6.00 crores), Tourism Development in Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple (6.02 crores), Construction of 48 Staff Quarters in Central Jail (5.16 crores), Construction of Town Hall Shopping Complex (2.51 crores), Primary Health Centre Residential building in Bharthara (2.16 crores), Community Health Centre, Chiraigaon (1.93 crores), Activity zone and parking under Kakaramta flyover (1.49 crores).

Stage set for PM Modi's Varanasi visit (ETV Bharat)

Projects set for foundation stone: Expansion of Babatpur airport, construction of new terminal building, multi-level parking and other works (2870 crores), Academic block and girls hostel in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya, Araziline (4.17 crores).

Multi-tier security for PM's visit:

Ahead of the PM's visit, 5000 security personnel including SPG and ATS personnel will be deployed across Varanasi to keep a close vigil. Police Commissioner of Commissionerate Varanasi Mohit Agarwal inspected the venue to finalise the security arrangements. Apart from Sigra Stadium and Shankar Netralaya Hariharpur, the proposed routes for the event were also reviewed on the occasion.

Police review security arrangements for PM Modi's Varanasi visit (ETV Bharat)

Temporary parking arrangements are being made for the convenience of the general public. Top police officials including Additional Commissioner of Police Law and Order S Channappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic and Protocol Hridesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kashi Zone Gaurav Banshwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna Zone Chandrakant Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Varuna Saravanan T., Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Rajesh Pandey, concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police and Police Station in-charge were present at the spot.