PM Modi To Visit Uttarakhand Tomorrow, Offer Prayers At Winter Seat Of Ganga In Mukhwa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday, during which he will flag off a trek and bike rally as well as address the gathering at a public function in Harsil.

At around 9:30 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

At around 10:40 AM, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil, it said.