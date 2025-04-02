ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Thailand; Meet PM Shinawatra, Attend BIMSTEC Summit

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Thursday on a two-day visit, during which he will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attend the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

Modi will be given a grand welcome by the Indian community in Thailand and is scheduled to meet Shinawatra at the Government House, where he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, among others.

It was not immediately clear whether Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was attending the Summit in person. Myanmar is grappling with the aftermath of the massive earthquake that devastated the second-largest city, Mandalay, and other parts of the country last week.