PM Modi To Visit Mumbai On Wednesday; To Commission Three Indian Navy Warships

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Maharashtra on Wednesday where he will inaugurate three modern warships of the Indian Navy. During his visit to Mumbai, the Prime Minister will also interact with the MLAs of the Grand Alliance in the state. He will also inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai.

According to a spokesperson for the Indian Navy, the three modern warships to be commissioned by the PM include the INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Waghshir. The Indian Navy has said that these three warships are a major leap in the country's maritime security.

According to the spokesperson, INS Nilgiri is the first ship in the 17A stealth frigate project. It has been designed by the Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy and has been inducted into the Navy with advanced features such as increased capacity, longer sea-going capacity and stealth. The warship represents the next generation of indigenous frigates.

Likewise, INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the 15B class guided missile destroyer project. It is one of the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world. It has 75 percent indigenous content. According to the Navy spokesperson, the warship is equipped with cutting-edge weapons, sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

As for INS Vaghshir, it is the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene project. It represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction. It has been built in collaboration with the French Naval Group.

INS Surat and INS Nilgiri are the most modern warships of the Indian Navy that are capable of providing air security to the country. The warships will be able to destroy the missile fired by the enemy in the air a few kilometers from the border as per the Navy. INS Vaghshir, a modern submarine, will add to the country's strike capability.

The submarine INS Arighat, which is in the same class, was inducted into the Navy last year.

According to the PM's itinerary, after interacting with the Mahayuti MLAs, PM Modi will also inaugurate the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in Navi Mumbai. Spread over nine acres, the project includes temples of several deities, a Vedic education centre, a proposed museum, an auditorium and a treatment centre.