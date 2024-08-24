ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra, Rajasthan On August 25

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

'Lakhpati Didis' is a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually, of which one crore women have already joined the ranks. The centre has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra, Rajasthan On August 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

A statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs). He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.

Since the inception of the scheme for making 'Lakhpati Didis' -- a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually -- one crore women have already joined the rank. The government has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Modi will also visit Rajasthan where he will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rajasthan High Court, to be held on the High Court Campus, Jodhpur. He will inaugurate the high court museum as well, the statement said.

